Watch now: Why children's museums have been left out of COVID relief funding

Under Phase 4, hands-on exhibits must remain closed or modified. That doesn't provide much leeway for children's museums, which are institutions created to encourage creative thinking through touch-based play, according to Central Illinois children's museum directors.

"That language, I think, is most easily interpreted as children's museums can't reopen at all because we are all an interactive component," said Rebecca Shulman, director of the Peoria PlayHouse Children's Museum, which started 2015. "Children's museums are a very specific area, but they are an area that are used by hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Illinoisans alone.

"I understand that we're a very niche area, but we are also very important to our constituency, and we are very committed to not only reopening, but reopening right and ensuring that we are safe," said Shulman.

Several museums, including the Children's Discovery Museum, Peoria PlayHouse, Children's Museum of Illinois in Decatur, the Children's Museum in Oak Lawn, and the Kidzeum of Health and Science in Springfield, lobbied the state to provide better guidelines for their centers.

The group, along with the Association of Children's Museums, drafted guidelines to present to the Restore Illinois team, but were unsuccessful.