What's on exhibit this week in Bloomington-Normal and Central Illinois 🎨

Simpkins Military History Museum owner Gary Simpkins is shown in an area of the Heyworth museum devoted to the Civil War. The current special exhibit at the museum is "What's Your Hobby? The fun of collecting." The exhibit runs through Nov. 15, 2020. The museum is celebrating 61 years collecting of military items and 41 years of established museum (31 years at present location).

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

University Galleries of Illinois State University; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; rotating exhibits in three galleries; free; 309-438-5487.

Transpace Student Gallery; noon-4 p.m. Tue.; 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. Wed.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thu.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.; Center for Visual Arts, Room 115, Illinois State University, Normal; rotating student exhibits; free;  

IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; school hours, noon-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 7-9 p.m. Tue.; 302 E. Graham St., Bloomington; rotating exhibits; free; 309-556-3391.

Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; Studio and gallery showcasing Brandt's work, also visiting artist exhibitions; 309-287-4700; and Jeff Bess Art Gallery space.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., 5-8 p.m. First Friday; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; studio and gallery showcasing Eaton's work and guest artist invitationals; 309-828-1575 for showings.

McLean County Arts Center; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; rotating exhibits, sales, rentals, art classes and lectures; free; 309-829-0011.

CLOSED McLean County Museum of History; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. (until 9 p.m. Tue.), 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; permanent and rotating exhibits; adults $5, seniors $4, students, children under 12 and members free; 309-827-0428.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; permanent and rotating exhibits and displays with aerial history themes; adults $5, ages 6-11 $3, 5 and under free; 309-663-7632.

Exhibits

Fade Away; through April 5; Ivonne Bess, Jan Brandt Gallery, Bloomington; colored pencil portraits of rock ‘n’ roll icons.

“Performing Color: Participatory and Community-Based Research in a Modern U.S. Circus”; through end of summer; Women’s and Gender Studies offices, Rachel Cooper Hall, Illinois State University, Normal; photographs by Radiance Campbell. 

Exhibition: 2020 Faculty Biennial; through March 22, University Galleries, Uptown Station; Image of Research Juried Competition, 4-6 p.m March 19.

Infinity Alumni Show; March 1-31, Ramp Arts Studio, 300 E. Grove St., Bloomington; District 87 alumni and current Advanced Art Studio students. 

Bronze – Young & Old; March 4-25, Eaton Gallery; sculptors, Liz Johnson, Sydney Ryan, Kendall Welch. 

"Verdancies"; Central Illinois Regional Airport gallery; ISU student artists Hannah Songer, Emily Minton, Neva Taylor, Guste Saukynaite.

CLOSED Pedal Power!; through spring 2020, McLean County Museum of History; exhibit of vintage pedal cars from the collection of Bruce Callis. 

CLOSED ImagineAir; Children's Discovery Museum, uptown Normal; permanent exhibit shows power of wind, wind energy, aerodynamics, fluid dynamics; $8 for age 2 and older, $3 for Museums for All passholders; free, CDM members.

CLOSED Challenges, Choices & Change: A Community in Conflict; McLean County Museum of History; examines times of conflict in McLean County history from native peoples to equal rights for women and minorities.

CLOSED Challenges, Choices & Change: Working for a Living; McLean County Museum of History; highlights more than 80 local workers and their daily on-the-job experiences.

CLOSED Challenges, Choices & Change: Making a Home; McLean County Museum of History; permanent exhibit exploring experiences of people from around the world who made McLean County their home.

CLOSED Abraham Lincoln in McLean County; McLean County Museum of History; permanent exhibit on Lincoln's life in Bloomington.

CLOSED Challenges, Choices and Change: Farming in the Great Corn Belt; McLean County Museum of History; permanent exhibit on McLean County's agricultural history. 

Central Illinois

Galleries, museums

CLOSED Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; Lincoln-themed exhibits, historical displays, special events, more; adults $12, seniors and students $9, ages 5-15 $5, under 5 free; 217-558-8844.

Amity Township Museum; 1-3 p.m. first Sunday of month or by appointment, 510 Main St., Cornell; displays and artifacts relating to history of Cornell and Amity Township; free; 815-358-2973.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; rotating exhibits in two galleries; free; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; displays, special exhibits; free; 309-547-3721.

Eureka College Burgess Hall Art Gallery; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on weekends, third floor of Burgess Hall, Eureka College, Eureka; rotating exhibits; free; 309-467-6866.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; Lincoln-era items, audiovisual displays, tours, exhibits, more; adults $7, children/tours $4; 217-735-7399.

Museum of the Gilding Arts; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., April-Oct., and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sun., Nov.-March, 217 N. Mill St., Pontiac; displays, history and hands-on exhibits dedicated to the art of gilding and gold leafing; free (donations welcome); 815-842-1848.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; rotating exhibits open each first Friday; classes, www.peoriaartguild.org, 309-637-2787.

CLOSED Peoria Riverfront Museum; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. and Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sun., downtown riverfront Peoria; permanent and rotating exhibits, planetarium shows, Giant Screen Theater and events; $9-$11 (free parking in museum garage); 309-686-7000.

Pontiac Community Art Center; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; rotating exhibits; 815-419-2472.

Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tue., Thu., Sat., or by appointment, March 3-Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; permanent and rotating military history exhibits; free (donations accepted); open house, March 21; 309-319-3413. 

Time Gallery; Fondulac Bank, 201 Clock Tower Drive, East Peoria; 309-467-2331.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., closed Sun., 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; paintings, porcelain, historical artifacts, traveling art exhibits; $3 donation suggested; 217-333-1861.

Exhibits

Nine Days in April: The Lincoln Assassination and the Press; Pontiac Museum Complex, 110 W. Howard St., Pontiac, second floor; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. 

CLOSED “Da Vinci the Genius”; Peoria Riverfront Museum; Da Vinci runs through March 22.

"What's Your Hobby? The fun of collecting"; special exhibit, March-Nov. 15, 2020. Simpkins Military History Museum, Heyworth, celebrating 61 years collecting of military items and 41 years of established museum (31 years at present location).

“I Can Do That”; through March 31, Joe Bailey Gallery, Pontiac Community Art Center; artist: Krystal Lyon.

CIAO Artists Group Exhibition; March 13-April 24, Preston Jackson Gallery, Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 14.

Janis Mars Wunderlich; March 13-April 10, Gallery 3R, Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 14.

