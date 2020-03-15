What's on exhibit this week in Bloomington-Normal and Central Illinois 🎨

Bloomington-Normal
Galleries, museums
University Galleries of Illinois State University; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; rotating exhibits in three galleries; free; 309-438-5487.
Transpace Student Gallery; noon-4 p.m. Tue.; 8 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. Wed.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thu.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.; Center for Visual Arts, Room 115, Illinois State University, Normal; rotating student exhibits; free;
IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; school hours, noon-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 7-9 p.m. Tue.; 302 E. Graham St., Bloomington; rotating exhibits; free; 309-556-3391.
Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; Studio and gallery showcasing Brandt's work, also visiting artist exhibitions; 309-287-4700; and Jeff Bess Art Gallery space.
Eaton Studio Gallery; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., 5-8 p.m. First Friday; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; studio and gallery showcasing Eaton's work and guest artist invitationals; 309-828-1575 for showings.
McLean County Arts Center; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; rotating exhibits, sales, rentals, art classes and lectures; free; 309-829-0011.
CLOSED McLean County Museum of History; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. (until 9 p.m. Tue.), 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; permanent and rotating exhibits; adults $5, seniors $4, students, children under 12 and members free; 309-827-0428.
Prairie Aviation Museum; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; permanent and rotating exhibits and displays with aerial history themes; adults $5, ages 6-11 $3, 5 and under free; 309-663-7632.
Exhibits
Fade Away; through April 5; Ivonne Bess, Jan Brandt Gallery, Bloomington; colored pencil portraits of rock ‘n’ roll icons.
“Performing Color: Participatory and Community-Based Research in a Modern U.S. Circus”; through end of summer; Women’s and Gender Studies offices, Rachel Cooper Hall, Illinois State University, Normal; photographs by Radiance Campbell.
Exhibition: 2020 Faculty Biennial; through March 22, University Galleries, Uptown Station; Image of Research Juried Competition, 4-6 p.m March 19.
Infinity Alumni Show; March 1-31, Ramp Arts Studio, 300 E. Grove St., Bloomington; District 87 alumni and current Advanced Art Studio students.
Bronze – Young & Old; March 4-25, Eaton Gallery; sculptors, Liz Johnson, Sydney Ryan, Kendall Welch.
"Verdancies"; Central Illinois Regional Airport gallery; ISU student artists Hannah Songer, Emily Minton, Neva Taylor, Guste Saukynaite.
CLOSED Pedal Power!; through spring 2020, McLean County Museum of History; exhibit of vintage pedal cars from the collection of Bruce Callis.
CLOSED ImagineAir; Children's Discovery Museum, uptown Normal; permanent exhibit shows power of wind, wind energy, aerodynamics, fluid dynamics; $8 for age 2 and older, $3 for Museums for All passholders; free, CDM members.
CLOSED Challenges, Choices & Change: A Community in Conflict; McLean County Museum of History; examines times of conflict in McLean County history from native peoples to equal rights for women and minorities.
CLOSED Challenges, Choices & Change: Working for a Living; McLean County Museum of History; highlights more than 80 local workers and their daily on-the-job experiences.
CLOSED Challenges, Choices & Change: Making a Home; McLean County Museum of History; permanent exhibit exploring experiences of people from around the world who made McLean County their home.
CLOSED Abraham Lincoln in McLean County; McLean County Museum of History; permanent exhibit on Lincoln's life in Bloomington.
CLOSED Challenges, Choices and Change: Farming in the Great Corn Belt; McLean County Museum of History; permanent exhibit on McLean County's agricultural history.
Central Illinois
Galleries, museums
CLOSED Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; Lincoln-themed exhibits, historical displays, special events, more; adults $12, seniors and students $9, ages 5-15 $5, under 5 free; 217-558-8844.
Amity Township Museum; 1-3 p.m. first Sunday of month or by appointment, 510 Main St., Cornell; displays and artifacts relating to history of Cornell and Amity Township; free; 815-358-2973.
Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; rotating exhibits in two galleries; free; 309-674-6822.
Dickson Mounds Museum; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; displays, special exhibits; free; 309-547-3721.
Eureka College Burgess Hall Art Gallery; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on weekends, third floor of Burgess Hall, Eureka College, Eureka; rotating exhibits; free; 309-467-6866.
Lincoln Heritage Museum; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; Lincoln-era items, audiovisual displays, tours, exhibits, more; adults $7, children/tours $4; 217-735-7399.
Museum of the Gilding Arts; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., April-Oct., and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sun., Nov.-March, 217 N. Mill St., Pontiac; displays, history and hands-on exhibits dedicated to the art of gilding and gold leafing; free (donations welcome); 815-842-1848.
Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; rotating exhibits open each first Friday; classes, www.peoriaartguild.org, 309-637-2787.
CLOSED Peoria Riverfront Museum; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. and Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sun., downtown riverfront Peoria; permanent and rotating exhibits, planetarium shows, Giant Screen Theater and events; $9-$11 (free parking in museum garage); 309-686-7000.
Pontiac Community Art Center; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; rotating exhibits; 815-419-2472.
Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tue., Thu., Sat., or by appointment, March 3-Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; permanent and rotating military history exhibits; free (donations accepted); open house, March 21; 309-319-3413.
Time Gallery; Fondulac Bank, 201 Clock Tower Drive, East Peoria; 309-467-2331.
U of I Krannert Art Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., closed Sun., 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; paintings, porcelain, historical artifacts, traveling art exhibits; $3 donation suggested; 217-333-1861.
Exhibits
Nine Days in April: The Lincoln Assassination and the Press; Pontiac Museum Complex, 110 W. Howard St., Pontiac, second floor; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
CLOSED “Da Vinci the Genius”; Peoria Riverfront Museum; Da Vinci runs through March 22.
"What's Your Hobby? The fun of collecting"; special exhibit, March-Nov. 15, 2020. Simpkins Military History Museum, Heyworth, celebrating 61 years collecting of military items and 41 years of established museum (31 years at present location).
“I Can Do That”; through March 31, Joe Bailey Gallery, Pontiac Community Art Center; artist: Krystal Lyon.
CIAO Artists Group Exhibition; March 13-April 24, Preston Jackson Gallery, Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 14.
Janis Mars Wunderlich; March 13-April 10, Gallery 3R, Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; reception, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 14.