What's on exhibit this week in Bloomington-Normal and Central Illinois 🎨

"Verdancies"; Central Illinois Regional Airport gallery; ISU student artists Hannah Songer, Emily Minton, Neva Taylor, Guste Saukynaite.

Pedal Power!; through spring 2020, McLean County Museum of History; exhibit of vintage pedal cars from the collection of Bruce Callis.

ImagineAir; Children's Discovery Museum, uptown Normal; permanent exhibit shows power of wind, wind energy, aerodynamics, fluid dynamics; $8 for age 2 and older, $3 for Museums for All passholders; free, CDM members.

Challenges, Choices & Change: A Community in Conflict; McLean County Museum of History; examines times of conflict in McLean County history from native peoples to equal rights for women and minorities.

Challenges, Choices & Change: Working for a Living; McLean County Museum of History; highlights more than 80 local workers and their daily on-the-job experiences.