'What’s So Good About Good Friday?' art show planned

Good Friday art show seeks entries

BLOOMINGTON — The 12th annual “What’s So Good About Good Friday?” community art show will be virtual again this year. The show, a collaboration between Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal and Second Presbyterian Church, is seeking artist submissions.

In addition to a Good Friday album on the Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal’s Facebook page, a video produced by the church will be shown on Good Friday both inside and outside at the downtown Bloomington church.

The art show centers on the power of Jesus’ crucifixion, death and resurrection to accomplish something impactful and life changing. Artists entering their work are asked to express the meaning of “What’s So Good About Good Friday?” in their own life.

To submit artwork, email one or two photographs of one piece of artwork to artcirclebn@gmail.com by March 24. Include the artist’s name, artwork title, medium, price or if it is not for sale, artist’s city and state of residence (there are no geographical limits) and any text you would like to accompany your artwork as a photo caption.