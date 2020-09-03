BCPA fall concerts going online

BLOOMINGTON — The music doesn't stop with the shutdown, it just heads to the virtual realm, and the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is planning a fall virtual concert series much like the summer series they offered.
Performing arts Manager Jim Mack said in a statement that the Thursday series will consist of eight performances recorded on the BCPA stage and streamed via YouTube and Facebook pages.
The sessions start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 with Dan Hubbard Band.
“The fall series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented area musicians,” said JongHun Kim, BPCA artistic manager. The sessions are free but donations to offset product costs will be accepted, she said in a statement.
The streamed concerts will be available on the BCPA’s social media platforms found at ArtsBlooming.org.
