BCPA fall concerts going online
BLOOMINGTON — The music doesn't stop with the shutdown, it just heads to the virtual realm, and the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is planning a fall virtual concert series much like the summer series they offered.

Performing arts Manager Jim Mack said in a statement that the Thursday series will consist of eight performances recorded on the BCPA stage and streamed via YouTube and Facebook pages.

The sessions start at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 with Dan Hubbard Band.

“The fall series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented area musicians,” said JongHun Kim, BPCA artistic manager. The sessions are free but donations to offset product costs will be accepted, she said in a statement.

The streamed concerts will be available on the BCPA’s social media platforms found at ArtsBlooming.org.

Virtual concert series

The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting virtual concerts this fall at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. The schedule is:

  • Sept. 17 – Dan Hubbard Band
  • Sept. 24 – Mixtape Mayhem
  • Oct. 8 – The Bygones
  • Oct. 22 – The Unemployed Architects
  • Nov. 5 – Robert Brown Band
  • Nov. 19 – Stone & Snow
  • Dec. 3 – Shuga Beatz
  • Dec. 17 – Soft Spoken

Cost: Free. Donations accepted to offset productions costs

Where: Performances will be streamed to the BCPA’s Facebook and YouTube pages, found through links at ArtsBlooming.org.

