Bloomington Marcus Theatres sets re-openening date

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Marcus Theatres is expected to reopen next week.

The movie theater at 1111 Wylie Drive will open at noon on Aug. 28 and will feature enhanced protocols that match local health and safety guidelines.

The company in a statement said that 97% of customers surveyed at locations that previously reopened approved of the cleaning and social distancing protocols and more than 98% said they felt comfortable and safe watching a movie in the auditorium.

