You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bloomington Marcus Theatres sets re-openening date
0 comments
editor's pick

Bloomington Marcus Theatres sets re-openening date

{{featured_button_text}}
Have a movie night!

Movie theaters in Bloomington-Normal: 

Ovation 10 Bloomington 

     Address: 415 Detroit Dr., Bloomington, IL 

     Phone: 309-661-2452

     Showtimes

Marcus Theatres

     Address: 1111 Wylie Dr., Bloomington, IL 

     Phone: 309-828-8015

     Showtimes

AMC CLASSIC Normal

     Address: 201 McKnight St., Normal, IL     

     Phone: 309-454-1829

     Showtimes

The Normal Theater

     Address: 209 W North St., Normal, IL  

     Phone: 309-454-9720

     Show Schedule

     

 https://www.pexels.com/photo/food-snack-popcorn-movie-theater-33129/

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Marcus Theatres is expected to reopen next week. 

The movie theater at 1111 Wylie Drive will open at noon on Aug. 28 and will feature enhanced protocols that match local health and safety guidelines. 

The company in a statement said that 97% of customers surveyed at locations that previously reopened approved of the cleaning and social distancing protocols and more than 98% said they felt comfortable and safe watching a movie in the auditorium. 

Jake and 'Just Jack': 21 celebrities with ties to Bloomington-Normal 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News