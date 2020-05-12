'Bombshell' concert stream will reunite cast of 'Smash'

In the series, Hilty and McPhee played feuding actresses hoping to play Monroe on Broadway. Messing and Borle were the book-and-song writing team, Davenport was the quick-to-scream director, and Huston was the feisty lead producer. Original songs were written by the songwriting team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

“Smash” ended its TV run in 2013 and the cast reunited for a one-night only “Bombshell In Concert” at the Minskoff Theater in front of 1,600 people two years later, which became one of the most successful fundraisers ever for The Actors Fund. The stream of that concert also will encourage viewers to donate to the organization.

In the past seven weeks, the Fund has distributed more than $10.1 million in emergency financial assistance — more than five times it normally provides in a year.

"I think people are going to be really excited when they realize that it’s going to be open to everybody who ever wanted to see it," said McPhee. “It just felt so exciting to be reliving something that we all loved and cherished so much.”

“Smash,” with first-rate songs and a studded cast, is looked back on fondly by many Broadway fans. “I think it was a little ahead of its time,” McPhee said. “It was just something that was so different.”

