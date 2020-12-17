Bloomington author asks 'What are the parts that we share?'

BLOOMINGTON — At 55 years old, Bloomington resident and author Marty Monical has been a director, producer and writer. His latest novel, “The Parts We Share,” is a fictional story, but highlights another exciting time in his life.
Monical donated a kidney to his brother, Greg, in 2019. “It kind of changed my entire life,” he said. “I couldn’t live with the fact that if I didn’t donate, he might be in line behind about 110,000 other people.”
The Monical family consists of 17 children. Marty Monical’s first book, published shortly after he graduated from college, “17 Little Miracles,” was based on the family. Out of all the siblings, Marty Monical was the only one able to donate a kidney to his brother. “When we started filtering it down by blood type and who had had cancer and who was eligible, very few of us were left,” Marty Monical said. “Once I found out I was a match, I just went for it.”
“The Parts We Share” is a fictionalized experience of donating an organ. According to Marty Monical, the story is a detailed tale of the family dynamic. “It explores more than just donating parts, like a kidney,” he said. “But what we share with each other, our doctors, our spouses, our children. What are the parts that we share or don’t share.”
The challenge for the author was to write a powerful and emotional story. “But at the same time, get the reader to ask themselves if they could do this,” Marty Monical said. “What would you do if a loved one needed a kidney?”
Support Local Journalism
The story has elements of humor, a trait the author credits to his family. “It’s hard not to incorporate part of that,” Marty Monical said. “This is a really heavy topic. I wanted people to have fun while they’re reading it.”
The story was fictionalized by limiting the number of siblings and combining personalities. “I wanted to make the characters bigger than life,” the author said. “That’s why I wanted to go fiction.”
The Monical brothers’ surgeries were more than a year ago. Both Marty and Greg Monical continue to recover. The two have always had a close relationship, according to Marty Monical. “This is a family love story,” he said. “This took it to a whole new level.”
Your photos: Bloomington-Normal Christmas decorations
49 Prenzler Drive, Bloomington
401 W. Summit St., Normal
603 S. Mercer Ave., Bloomington
607 Thomas Drive, Heyworth
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1101 Bakewell Ave., Normal
1107 W. Olive, Bloomington
1604 Aurora Way, Normal
2001 Haverhill Country Club Park, Normal
2001 Haverhill Country Club Park, Normal
2601 Interlocken Drive, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
3307 Monticello Road, Bloomington
2301 Holbrook Drive, Normal
25 Prenzler, Bloomington
13922 Lucca Forest Drive, Bloomington
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!