Bloomington author asks 'What are the parts that we share?'

BLOOMINGTON — At 55 years old, Bloomington resident and author Marty Monical has been a director, producer and writer. His latest novel, “The Parts We Share,” is a fictional story, but highlights another exciting time in his life.

Monical donated a kidney to his brother, Greg, in 2019. “It kind of changed my entire life,” he said. “I couldn’t live with the fact that if I didn’t donate, he might be in line behind about 110,000 other people.”

The Monical family consists of 17 children. Marty Monical’s first book, published shortly after he graduated from college, “17 Little Miracles,” was based on the family. Out of all the siblings, Marty Monical was the only one able to donate a kidney to his brother. “When we started filtering it down by blood type and who had had cancer and who was eligible, very few of us were left,” Marty Monical said. “Once I found out I was a match, I just went for it.”