Book review: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth illustrates a bold refusal to quit

Duckworth suggests "a deep breath" before automatically reacting and then striving to "understand each other... to find the stories about each other so we can find where they are coming from."

In her book, she articulates a higher ideal for America, one that is perhaps more aspirational than reality now, as evidenced by the "blatantly racist" ads that appeared against her in her first run for congress. "As Americans," she writes," we take care of each other."

Duckworth's own story has become more prominent since she was a serious contender to be Joe Biden's vice president. Recently, she has appeared frequently in the news, insisting that the Biden administration appoint more Asian Americans to high-level positions.

Apparently the Biden administration is listening. "The White House has been fantastic to me," she said.

What's next on Duckworth's career track?

Duckworth says she "would love" to be an ambassador, a dream since she was 8 years old.