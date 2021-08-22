Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington
Library Seek & Find; daily in August during open library hours, Bloomington Public Library; seek and find four pictures of Pete the Cat in the children's department using clues available at the children's desk; those who find all four images will receive a Pete the Cat door hanger.
Eureka
Watermelon Party; 10 a.m. Aug. 24, Eureka Public Library; join author Deb Young for Storytime in the Library; all children welcome.
Origami with Miss Angela; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Eureka Public Library; origami watermelons; open to all kids eighth grade and under; snack will be provided.
Lincoln
Family Fun Day and Library Book Sale; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 28, Lincoln Public Library District; crafts, games, and Sharp's Shaved Ice Truck.