Central Illinois libraries offer fun, promoting reading

Bloomington
Library Seek & Find; daily in August during open library hours, Bloomington Public Library; seek and find four pictures of Pete the Cat in the children's department using clues available at the children's desk; those who find all four images will receive a Pete the Cat door hanger.
Registration opens for LEGO Construction; 9 a.m. Aug. 16 for for the 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28 session on Bloomington Public Library patio; program for kids in grades K-5 to encourages creative and independent projects with Lego; register at bit.ly/bpllego828; limited to the first nine kids to register.