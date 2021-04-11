Pekin book club members find oasis in community of readers

PEKIN — The origins of the Next Chapter Adult Book Group go back far enough, the current facilitator is not quite sure how long the club has been in existence.

"I know it's been at least 15 years," said Beth Bradford, head of information services at the Pekin Public Library.

Next Chapter meets the first Monday of each month in the Community Room at the Pekin Public Library. Half of the group's membership meets at 2 p.m. and the other half meets at 6:30 p.m. Bradford selects the month's book, generally a work of contemporary fiction, and members discuss it at the meeting.

"Beth is a marvelous leader, because she supplements the book with information about the subject matter or information regarding the author," said Next Chapter member Sue Meisner of Forest City. "So, we've got background information that helps us better understand the material we're going to be discussing."

Meisner added she commutes 30 miles to attend Next Chapter meetings because she loves being part of a community of readers.

"It's an oasis," she said. "We read contemporary fiction for the most part, and some non-fiction. It challenges us. Our book discussions are stimulating and (the club) is invigorating. I don't have too many friends who are keen readers like I am."