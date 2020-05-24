Summer reading programs 5/24/20

Bloomington
Bloomington Library’s summer reading program begins; 9 a.m. May 26 (ends July 27); kids, teens and adults track their reading during the summer months and earn prizes; reading logs available online to print at bit.ly/summerreading2020bpl and will be available during the library’s curbside hold pickup hours, which are subject to change and will be updated at bit.ly/bplcovid. Reading logs will become available at the library and on the bookmobile when services are able to resume in those locations.
Craft packet distribution; 10 a.m.- noon May 30; take-home packets of five musical crafts and activities will be handed out drive-thru style from the Bloomington Public Library parking lot; crafts and activities appropriate for those ages 3 to 11 (small pieces, children under age 5 need adult supervision); available on first-come, first-served basis while the supply of 500 packets lasts; instructions included: summer reading program logs available.
