Summer reading programs 5/24/20

Bloomington

Bloomington Library’s summer reading program begins; 9 a.m. May 26 (ends July 27); kids, teens and adults track their reading during the summer months and earn prizes; reading logs available online to print at bit.ly/summerreading2020bpl and will be available during the library’s curbside hold pickup hours, which are subject to change and will be updated at bit.ly/bplcovid. Reading logs will become available at the library and on the bookmobile when services are able to resume in those locations.