Summer reading programs 5/30/21

Bloomington
It All Adds Up to Fun registration opens; 9 a.m. May 31, Bloomington Public Library; 1 p.m. June 14, east patio; ages 10-11; play Contig, a math game; registration limited.
Summer Reading Program begins; 9 a.m. June 1 (ends Aug. 2), Bloomington Public Library; reading logs at library, bookmobile stops, or bloomingtonlibrary.org.
Explorer Scavenger Hunt; during all open hours in June, Bloomington Public Library; clues to mystery at Children’s Desk.
Smarty Pants Story Time registration opens; 9 a.m. June 1, Bloomington Public Library; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. June 15, north patio; registration limited.
Itsy Arts registration opens; 10 a.m. June 1, Bloomington Public Library; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. June 16; community room; ages 1-5 with one caregiver; hands-on art making and imaginative play; registration limited.
Summer Reading Party; 4-7 p.m. June 2, near the Pavilion, Miller Park, Bloomington; open house-style, chalk drawing, obstacle courses, lawn games, StoryWalk; 4, 5 and 6 p.m. story time.
Tales for Tails registration opens; 9 a.m. June 2, Bloomington Public Library; four time slots between 6-7 p.m. June 16; north patio; grades K-5 practice reading aloud to trained, certified therapy dogs; registration limited.
Virtual LEGO Construction registration opens; 10 a.m. June 7, Zoom; 10:30 a.m. June 19; ages 3-11 years; registration limited.
Normal
Virtual Baby Rock registration opens; May 31, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. June 14, Zoom; age 0-2; pick-up free baby rock kit.
Summer Reading Program begins; 9 a.m. June 1 (ends July 31), Normal Public Library.
Scratch Art Take & Make Kit distribution; begins June 1, Normal Public Library; ages 6 and up; while supplies last.
Code Hunters; June 1-30, Normal Public Library; explore Uptown to solve the code; prizes.
Virtual STEAM Club: Owl Pellets registration opens; June 4, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. June 18, Zoom; pick up free STEAM kit.
Virtual Jam Session registration opens; June 4, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. June 18, Zoom; age 0-5.
Story Walk; June 5-20, Anderson Park, Normal; “Brown Bear, Brown Bear”; available during park hours.
Colfax
Registration and Storytime for Summer Reading; 10 a.m. June 1, Martin Township Public Library, Colfax; ages 3-11; take home crafts; come early to register; email martintpl.43@gmail.com.
Liquid Rainbow; 10 a.m. June 4, Martin Township Public Library, Colfax; ages 3-11; learn to make your own.
Eureka
Storytime on the Library Lawn; 10-10:30 a.m. June 1, Eureka Public Library; baseball theme; everyone welcome.
Music on the Library Lawn; 5:30-7 p.m. June 1, Eureka Public Library; featuring The Bob & Judy Duo; bring a lawn chair or picnic; all ages.
Field trip to Maurie’s Sweet Shoppe; June 2, Eureka Public Library; for students in third and fourth grades; register in the children’s library.
Edward Jones Money Workshop; June 2, Eureka Public Library; for students in high school; register in the children’s library.
Art in the Park at Eureka Lake Park Pavilion; 2-3 p.m. June 3, Eureka Public Library; marble paper project.
Storytime on the Library Lawn; 10-10:30 a.m. June 4, Eureka Public Library; everyone welcome.