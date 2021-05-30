Summer reading programs 5/30/21

Bloomington

It All Adds Up to Fun registration opens; 9 a.m. May 31, Bloomington Public Library; 1 p.m. June 14, east patio; ages 10-11; play Contig, a math game; registration limited.

Summer Reading Program begins; 9 a.m. June 1 (ends Aug. 2), Bloomington Public Library; reading logs at library, bookmobile stops, or bloomingtonlibrary.org.

Explorer Scavenger Hunt; during all open hours in June, Bloomington Public Library; clues to mystery at Children’s Desk.

Smarty Pants Story Time registration opens; 9 a.m. June 1, Bloomington Public Library; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. June 15, north patio; registration limited.

Itsy Arts registration opens; 10 a.m. June 1, Bloomington Public Library; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. June 16; community room; ages 1-5 with one caregiver; hands-on art making and imaginative play; registration limited.

Summer Reading Party; 4-7 p.m. June 2, near the Pavilion, Miller Park, Bloomington; open house-style, chalk drawing, obstacle courses, lawn games, StoryWalk; 4, 5 and 6 p.m. story time.