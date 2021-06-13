Summer reading programs 6/13/21

Bloomington

Smarty Pants Story Time registration opens; 9 a.m. June 15, Bloomington Public Library; 10 and 11 a.m. June 29, north patio; registration limited.

Tales for Tails registration opens; 9 a.m. June 16, Bloomington Public Library; four time slots between 6-7 p.m. June 30, north patio; grades K-5 practice reading aloud to trained, certified therapy dogs; registration limited.

Juneteenth StoryWalk; 7:30 a.m. June 19 and 5 p.m. June 20, grounds of the McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington; featuring “Juneteenth for Mazie” by Floyd Cooper; 10 and 11 a.m. June 19, living statues sharing stories (Bloomington-Normal Black History Project).

Normal

Virtual Baby Rock registration opens; June 14, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. June 28, Zoom; age 0-2; pick up free baby rock kit.

Virtual Make it with Sheri: Colored Salt Art; 10 a.m. June 16, YouTube, Normal Public Library.

Colfax

Storytime; 10 a.m. June 15, Martin Township Public Library, Colfax; ages 3-11.

Obstacle Course; 10 a.m. June 18, Martin Township Public Library, Colfax; ages 3-11.

Eureka

Register for cooking class at The Chanticleer; June 21, Eureka Public Library; for students in middle school; register in the children’s library.

Register for Watercolor Resist Art; 2 p.m. June 21, Eureka Public Library; ages 12-17; register at the adult circulation desk

Register for Glass Gem Suncatchers; 4:30 p.m. June 22, Eureka Public Library; ages 18 and up; space limited; $10; register at the adult circulation desk.

Register for field trip to Maurie’s Sweet Shoppe; June 23, Eureka Public Library; grades 1 and 2; register in the children’s library.

Register for Museum Of Bad Art – Living in Tough Times; 7 p.m. June 23, Zoom; Eureka Public Library; ages 18 and up; register online.

Register for 3D Printer Workshop; June 24, Eureka Public Library; grade 7 and 8; register in the children’s library.

Birds of Prey at Davenport Playground; 10 a.m. June 14, Eureka Public Library; featuring animals from Illinois Raptor Center.

Storytime on the Library Lawn; 10-10:30 a.m. June 15, Eureka Public Library; animal dress up theme; everyone welcome.

Color Your World with Kindness Rocks; 3 p.m. June 15, Eureka Public Library; all ages; register at the adult circulation desk.

Art in the Park at Eureka Lake Park Pavilion; 2-3 p.m. June 17, Eureka Public Library; animation/flipbook project.

Storytime on the Library Lawn; 10-10:30 a.m. June 18, Eureka Public Library; everyone welcome.

Tie-Dye Friday!; 1-3 p.m. June 18, Eureka Public Library; bring a T-shirt or other item to tie-dye; all ages.

Lincoln

STREAM Grab-n-go Kits; 9 a.m. June 14, Lincoln Public Library District Annex; K-2nd grade, Explorer 3-5 grade and Teen 6-12 grade; while supplies last.

Story Time and Movement; 10 a.m. June 17, Carnegie steps, Lincoln Public Library District; bring a chair or blanket; meet and greet with Pete the Cat; socially distanced indoors if inclement weather.

