Summer reading programs 6/20/21

Bloomington

Juneteenth StoryWalk; 7:30 a.m. June 19-5 p.m. June 20, grounds of the McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington; featuring “Juneteenth for Mazie” by Floyd Cooper; 10 and 11 a.m. June 19, living statues sharing stories (Bloomington-Normal Black History Project).

Normal

Patriotic Take & Make Kit distribution; begins June 22, Normal Public Library; kids ages 3 and up; while supplies last.

Virtual Move and Groove Scavenger Hunt registration opens; June 23, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. July 7, Zoom.

Virtual Sign and Sing with Communication Junction registration opens; June 25, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. July 9, Zoom; ages 0-5.

Story Walk; June 26-July 11, Carden Park, Normal; “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie”; available during park hours.

Colfax

Storytime; 10 a.m. June 22, Martin Township Public Library, Colfax; ages 3-11.

Take the Color Challenge; 10 a.m. June 25, Martin Township Public Library, Colfax; ages 3-8; complete by June 30.

Eureka

Cooking Class at The Chanticleer; June 21, Eureka Public Library; for students in middle school; register in the children’s library.

Watercolor Resist Art; 2 p.m. June 21, Eureka Public Library; ages 12-17; register at the adult circulation desk.

Storytime on the Town at Goodfield State Bank; 10-10:30 a.m. June 22, Eureka Public Library; everyone welcome.

Glass Gem Suncatchers; 4:30 p.m. June 22, Eureka Public Library; ages 18 and up; space limited; $10; register at the adult circulation desk.

Field Trip to Maurie’s Sweet Shoppe; June 23, Eureka Public Library; grades 1 and 2; register in the children’s library.

Family Reading Night at The Cannery; 6-9 p.m. June 23, Eureka Public Library; everyone welcome.

Museum Of Bad Art – Living in Tough Times; 7 p.m. June 23, Zoom; Eureka Public Library; ages 18 and up; register online.

3D Printer Workshop; June 24, Eureka Public Library; grades 7 and 8; register in the children’s library.

Art in the Park at Lower Lake; 2-3 p.m. June 24, Eureka Public Library; printmaking project.

Colorful Animals of Illinois at Eureka Lake Park Pavilion; 10 a.m. June 25, Eureka Public Library; featuring animals from Forest Park Nature Center.

Lincoln

STREAM Grab-n-go kits; 9 a.m. June 21 Lincoln Public Library District Annex; while supplies last.

Story Time and Movement; 10 a.m. June 24, Carnegie steps, Lincoln Public Library District; bring a chair or blanket; "Go Away Big Green Monster" by Ed Emberley; weather permitting.

