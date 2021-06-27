Summer Reading Programs 6/27/21

Bloomington
Summer Reading continues; through Aug. 2, Bloomington Public Library. Reading logs are available at the library, at bookmobile stops, or can be printed from the library’s website at bloomingtonlibrary.org.
Explorer Scavenger Hunt; open hours through July 31, Bloomington Public Library Children's Department.
Summer Book Tastings; 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. July 1; Bloomington Public Library’s North Patio; for Grades 2-5; engage in a fun activity which will introduce you to a wide array of books. Registration is limited to nine children per session.
It All Adds Up to Fun registration open; 9 a.m. June 28, Bloomington Public Library East Patio, 1 p.m. July 12, ages 10-11; play Contig; registration is limited to six children.
Smarty Pants Story Time registration open; 9 a.m. June 29, Bloomington Public Library North Patio, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 13; registration is limited to nine children per session.
Tales for Trails registration open; 9 a.m. June 30, Bloomington Public Library North Patio, 6-7 p.m. July 14; program pairs trained and certified therapy dogs with children in Grades K-5 who want to practice reading aloud; registration is limited to four children.
Normal
Virtual Baby Rock registration opens; June 28, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. July 12, Zoom; age 0-2; pick up free baby rock kit.
Virtual Jam Session registration opens; July 2, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. July 16, Zoom; age 0-5.
Virtual STEAM Club: Ponybead Keychains registration opens; July 2, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. July 16, Zoom; pick up free kit.
Colfax
Storytime; 10 a.m. June 29, Martin Township Public Library, Colfax; ages 3-11.
Eureka
Fancy Nancy Tea Party at Caleri’s; June 28, Eureka Public Library; register in the children’s library.
Storytime on the Library Lawn; 10-10:30 a.m. June 29, Eureka Public Library; beach party theme; everyone welcome.
DIY Faux Stained Glass; 3 p.m. June 29, Eureka Public Library; all ages; register at the adult circulation desk.
Read to a Therapy Dog; 10 a.m. June 30, Eureka Public Library; register in the children’s library.
FFA Petting Zoo on the Library Lawn; 10 a.m.-noon June 30, Eureka Public Library; everyone welcome.
Art in the Park at Eureka Lake Park Pavilion; 2-3 p.m. July 1, Eureka Public Library; watercolor project.
Storytime on the Library Lawn; 10-10:30 a.m. July 2, Eureka Public Library; everyone welcome.
DIY T-Shirt Bag; 2 p.m. July 2, Eureka Public Library; ages 12-17; register at the adult circulation desk.
Lincoln
STREAM Grab-n-go Kits; 9 a.m. June 28 Lincoln Public Library District Annex; K-2, Explorer grades 3-5, and Teen grades 6-12; while supplies last.
Story Time and Movement; 10 a.m. July 1, Carnegie steps, Lincoln Public Library District; bring a chair or blanket; "Green is a Chile Pepper" by Roseanne Greenfield Thong; weather permitting.