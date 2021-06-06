Summer reading programs 6/6/21

Bloomington

Summer STREAM registration opens; 10 a.m. June 7, Bloomington Public Library; 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. June 24, north patio; grades K-5; activities promote science, technology, reading engineering, arts, and math; registration limited.

Smarty Pants Story Time registration opens; 9 a.m. June 8, Bloomington Public Library; 10 and 11 a.m. June 22, north patio; registration limited.

Tales for Tails registration opens; 9 a.m. June 9, Bloomington Public Library; four time slots between 6-7 p.m. June 23; north patio; grades K-5 practice reading aloud to trained, certified therapy dogs; registration limited.

Normal

Balloons and Blossoms; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 4 p.m.-6 p.m. June 8, Normal Public Library parking lot; all ages: drive-thru, pick up kit to plant sunflower.

Virtual Seminar: “Benefits of Shared Book Reading with Children 3+” registration opens; June 8, Normal Public Library; 6-6:45 p.m. June 22; Zoom.

Virtual Move and Groove Scavenger Hunt registration opens; June 9, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. June 23; Zoom.

Virtual Sign and Sing with Communication Junction registration opens; June 11, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. June 25; Zoom; ages 0-5.

Colfax

Storytime; 10 a.m. June 8, Martin Township Public Library, Colfax; ages 3-11.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Pick up a Scavenger Hunt List; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 11, Martin Township Public Library, Colfax; ages 3-11; complete by June 30.

Eureka

Colorful Animals of Illinois at Davenport Playground; 10 a.m. June 8, Eureka Public Library; featuring animals from Forest Park Nature Center.

Edward Jones Money Workshop; June 9, Eureka Public Library; for students in middle school; register in the children’s library.

Museum Of Bad Art — MOBA 101 on Zoom; 7 p.m. June 9, Eureka Public Library; ages 18 and up; register online.

Art in the Park at Lower Lake; 2-3 p.m. June 10, Eureka Public Library; faces and clay making project.

Family Reading Night at Lydia’s Dairy Barn; 7-8 p.m. June 10, Eureka Public Library; everyone welcome.

Storytime on the Library Lawn; 10-10:30 a.m. June 11, Eureka Public Library; everyone welcome.

Lincoln

STREAM Grab-n-go Kits; 9 a.m. June 7, Lincoln Public Library District, Annex; for grades K-2, Explorer grades 3-5 and Teen grades 6-12; while supplies last.

Story Time and Movement; 10 a.m. June 10, Carnegie steps, Lincoln Public Library District; bring a chair or blanket; "Blue vs Yellow" by Tom Sullivan; weather permitting.

Saybrook

"Reading Colors Your World" summer reading program; begins 10 a.m. June 8, Cheney's Grove Township Library, Saybrook; runs through July 31; activities available for all ages.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0