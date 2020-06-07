Summer reading programs 6/7/20

Bloomington
DIY Monday; June 8; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages; some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.
Smarty Pants Story Time; June 10; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of stories and songs.
Wild Card; June 12; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what our librarians have dreamed up.
Normal
Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.
Yoga with Julia; 12-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; Join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.
Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5.
Art Camp; 10-11 a.m. June 10; Zoom; dig into art projects with us via Zoom; suitable for ages 5-12; requires advance registration.
Sign and Sing; 10-10:30 a.m.; June 12; Zoom; Sign and Sing Story Time is an interactive story time, designed to engage children ages 0-5 and encourage a love of books, while building vocabulary; requires advance registration.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!