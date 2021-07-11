Summer Reading Programs 7/11/21

Bloomington

Summer Reading Program continues; through Aug. 2; reading logs available at the library, at bookmobile stops, or can be printed from the library’s website at bloomingtonlibrary.org.

Explorer Scavenger Hunt No. 2; during all open hours through July 31; Bloomington Public Library children’s department; visit the children’s desk to pick up clues to solve the mystery.

Lincoln Craft; July 12-17, Bloomington Public Library children's department; create a block letter writing of Lincoln’s name along with a bag of colorful paper to decorate.

Smarty Pants Story Time registration opens; 9 a.m. July 13 for the July 27 sessions at 10 and 11 a.m., Bloomington Public Library’s north patio; registration is limited to nine children per session.

Tales for Tails registration opens; 9 a.m. July 14 for the July 28 sessions; four timeslots available between 6-7 p.m. at Bloomington Public Library’s north patio; program pairs trained and certified therapy dogs with children in grades K-5 who want to practice reading aloud; registration limited to four children.

Glorious Garden Festival StoryWalk; 1-5 p.m. July 16 and 9 a.m.-noon July 17 on the grounds of the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site, Bloomington; features the book “Plant the Tiny Seed” by Christie Matheson.

Abraham Lincoln: Birth of Freedom; 11 a.m. July 17, Bloomington Public Library; via Zoom; actor Kevin Wood to portray Lincoln; registration to receive link open until program begins.

Mrs. Lincoln goes to Washington City; 3 p.m. July 17, Bloomington Public Library; via Zoom; Mary Todd Lincoln portrayed by Laura Keyes recounts 1847 trip; registration to receive link open until program begins.

Normal

Virtual Baby Rock registration opens; July 12, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. July 26, Zoom; age 0-2; pick up free baby rock kit.

Virtual Make it with Sheri: Tissue Paper Painting; 10 a.m. July 14, YouTube, Normal Public Library; ages 3 and up.

Story Walk; July 17-Aug. 1, Hidden Creek Nature Sanctuary in Normal; “Little Red Hen”; available during park hours.

Eureka

Museum of Bad Art – A Visit to the MOBA Zoo; 7 p.m. July 14, Zoom; Eureka Public Library; ages 18 and up; register online.

Lincoln

STREAM Grab-n-go Kits; 9 a.m. July 12, Lincoln Public Library District Annex; grades K-2, Explorer grades 3-5, and Teen grades 6-12; while supplies last.

Story Time and Movement; 10 a.m. July 15, Carnegie steps, Lincoln Public Library District; bring a chair or blanket; unicorn meet and greet; social distanced indoors if inclement weather.

