Summer Reading Programs 7/18/21

Bloomington

Summer Reading Program continues; through Aug. 2; reading logs available at the library, at bookmobile stops, or can be printed from the library’s website at bloomingtonlibrary.org.

Explorer Scavenger Hunt No. 2; during all open hours through July 31; Bloomington Public Library children’s department; visit the children’s desk to pick up clues to solve the mystery.

Normal

Puzzle Take & Make Kit distribution; begins July 20, Normal Public Library; while supplies last; age 3 and up.

Lincoln

STREAM Grab-n-go Kits; 9 a.m. July 19 Lincoln Public Library District Annex; K-2nd grade, Explorer grades 3-5 and grades Teen 6-12; while supplies last.

Silly Safaris; 10 a.m. July 22, Carnegie steps, Lincoln Public Library District; bring a chair or blanket; social distanced limited capacity if inclement weather.

