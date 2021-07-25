Summer Reading Programs 7/25/21

Bloomington
Summer Reading Program continues; through Aug. 2; reading logs available at the library, at bookmobile stops, or can be printed from the library’s website at bloomingtonlibrary.org.
Explorer Scavenger Hunt No. 2; during all open hours through July 31; Bloomington Public Library children’s department; visit the children’s desk to pick up clues to solve the mystery.
Normal
Virtual Sign and Sing with Communication Junction registration opens; July 30, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. Aug.13, Zoom; ages 0-5.
Lincoln
Summer Reading Books Logs last day to return; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 31, Lincoln Public Library District, Annex.