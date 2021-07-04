Summer Reading Programs 7/4/21

Bloomington

Bloomington Public Library’s Summer Reading Program; continues through Aug. 2; reading logs are available at the library, at bookmobile stops, or can be printed from the library’s website at bloomingtonlibrary.org.

LEGO Construction registration opens; 10 a.m. July 5; 10:30 a.m. July 17, Bloomington Public Library patio; for grades K-5; registration limited to nine children.

Itsy Arts registration opens; 10 a.m. July 5; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 21, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; ages 1-5; hands-on art-making opportunities and imaginative play; each child should be accompanied by a single caregiver; registration limited to five children per session.

Summer STEAM activities registration opens; 10 a.m. July 5; 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. July 22, Bloomington Public Library north patio; grades K-5; registration limited to nine children per session.

Smarty Pants Story Time registration opens; 9 a.m. July 6; 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 20, Bloomington Public Library north patio; registration limited to nine children per session.

Tales for Tails registration opens; 9 a.m. July 7; four timeslots available between 6-7 p.m. July 21, Bloomington Public Library north patio; program pairs trained and certified therapy dogs with children in grades K-5 who want to practice reading aloud; registration limited to four children.

Explorer Scavenger Hunt No. 2; during all open hours from July 5-31; Bloomington Public Library children’s department; visit the children’s desk to pick up the clues to solve the mystery.

Normal

Virtual Move and Groove Scavenger Hunt registration opens; July 7, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. July 21, Zoom.

Virtual Sign and Sing with Communication Junction registration opens; July 9, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. July 23, Zoom; ages 0-5.

Eureka

Museum Of Bad Art – Dopplehangers; 7 p.m. July 7, Zoom; Eureka Public Library; ages 18 and up; register online.

Bad Art Night; 6 p.m. July 8, Eureka Public Library; ages 18 and up; register at the adult circulation desk.

Storytime on the Library Lawn; 10-10:30 a.m. July 6, Eureka Public Library; superhero snack time theme; everyone welcome.

Art in the Park at Eureka Lake Park Pavilion; 2-3 p.m. July 8, Eureka Public Library; Japanese paper art project.

Storytime on the Library Lawn; 10-10:30 a.m. July 9, Eureka Public Library; everyone welcome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0