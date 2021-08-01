Summer Reading Programs 8/1/21

Bloomington

Library Seek & Find; daily in August during open library hours, Bloomington Public Library; seek and find four pictures of Pete the Cat in the children's department using clues available at the children's desk; those who find all four images will receive a Pete the Cat door hanger.

Registration opens; 9 a.m. Aug. 2, Community Room, Bloomington Public Library, for Itsy Arts, 10 and 11 a.m. Aug. 18; art program for kids 1-5 years; parent-child duos explore visual arts through hands-on art and imaginative play offered by the Illinois Art Station; register online; first five kids to register for each session.

Raising Healthy Kids During the Pandemic; 7 p.m. Aug. 4, online via Zoom; Kristy Braun, an OSF nurse practitioner specializing in pediatrics will present tips on preparing your kids for a safe return to school and COVD-19 vaccine information; register at bit.ly/bplhealthy804, by calling 309.590.6168, or in person at Bloomington Library’s adult services desk.

Registration opens for Pet Cactus Rocks; 9 a.m. Aug. 5; register at bit.ly/bplcactus819 for 4 p.m. Aug. 19 session and at bit.ly/bplcactus820 for 2 p.m. Aug. 20 session, both on Bloomington Public Library patio; do-it-yourself programs for kids ages 3-11 years and their grwon-ups; limited to nine children.

Summer Book Tasting; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Bloomington Public Library patio; silent reading of food-themed books for kids in grades K-5; register online at bit.ly/bpltasting805, by calling 309.590.6155 or in person at the children's services desk; one to nine children.

Normal

Knights of Anderson Park; Aug. 7-22, Anderson Park, Normal; scavenger hunt, available during park hours.