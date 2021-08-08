Summer Reading Programs 8/8/21

Bloomington
Library Seek & Find; daily in August during open library hours, Bloomington Public Library; seek and find four pictures of Pete the Cat in the children's department using clues available at the children's desk; those who find all four images will receive a Pete the Cat door hanger.
Normal
Virtual Make it with Sheri: Flower Pounding; 10 a.m. Aug. 11, YouTube, Normal Public Library; ages 6 and up with the help of a grownup.
Virtual Sign and Sing with Communication Junction registration opens; Aug. 13, Normal Public Library; 10 a.m. Aug. 27, Zoom; ages 0-5.