Summer reading programs

Bloomington
DIY Monday; June 1; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a do-it-yourself project, craft, or STEAM challenge for children of all ages. Some supervision/assistance may be needed for children under age 5.
Smarty Pants Story Time; June 3; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of stories and songs.
Wild Card; June 5; no specific time; online in the Children’s Services at Bloomington Public Library Facebook group; recording of a mystery program; tune in to see what our librarians have dreamed up.
Normal
Registration for Normal Public Library Summer Reading program; begins at 9 a.m. June 1; continues through July 31.
Baby Rock; 10-10:30 a.m. every Monday; Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs suitable for ages 0-2.
Yoga with Julia; noon-1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; Facebook Live; Join Julia for yoga suitable for all abilities.
Tuesday Tales; 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Facebook and YouTube; stories and songs for ages 3-5.
Move and Groove Scavenger Hunt; 10-10:30 a.m.; June 3; Zoom; join your Normal Public Library children’s librarians on Zoom to move, groove and compete in a scavenger hunt; suitable for ages 3-6; Requires advance registration.
