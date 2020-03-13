Cirque du Soleil’s OVO cancels Grossinger Motors Arena performances in May
0 comments
editor's pick

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO cancels Grossinger Motors Arena performances in May

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
031320-blm-lif-cirqueovo

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO performances May 7 to 10 at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena have been canceled.

BLOOMINGTON – Cirque du Soleil’s OVO performances May 7 to 10 at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena have been canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All ticket buyers will be refunded and will be notified on how refunds will be processed. For ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster, the credit card used to purchase tickets will be refunded. No further action is required.

Cirque de Soleil’s Touring Show Division is looking at OVO’s tour plans for the rest of 2020.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News