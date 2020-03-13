Cirque du Soleil’s OVO cancels Grossinger Motors Arena performances in May

BLOOMINGTON – Cirque du Soleil’s OVO performances May 7 to 10 at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena have been canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All ticket buyers will be refunded and will be notified on how refunds will be processed. For ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster, the credit card used to purchase tickets will be refunded. No further action is required.
Cirque de Soleil’s Touring Show Division is looking at OVO’s tour plans for the rest of 2020.