BLOOMINGTON — A Hawaiian fast-casual concept restaurant and an onsite coffee roaster are scheduled to open this fall on Bloomington’s east side.

Ground was broken Tuesday for Pokeworks and Redbud City Coffee Roasters at 1101 Airport Road. It is expected to open in early to mid-October.

Pokeworks is part of a national chain featuring poke bowls, poke burritos and poke salads. There are currently no locations in Illinois, although there had been locations in Chicago.

Redbud City Coffee Roasters has been operating in the Springfield area providing service and distribution to other coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores, but this will be its first retail location, said Jason Dunn, a Bloomington optometrist who is part of a six-member investment group.

“Bloomington-Normal has a great restaurant scene but is seems to always get something second,” he said. “A lot of our group like sushi,” and Pokeworks seemed like a good fit for the community.

Dunn noted that Airport Road and Illinois 9 are highly traveled but there is no coffeehouse in the area. Redbud City will have a drive-through window in addition to inside seating and the coffee will be roasted on site.

The two businesses will be in the same building with a common dining area, said Dunn.

Although Pokeworks is a franchise chain, pairing it with a coffee shop was the investment group’s idea, said Dunn.

“We also plan to have a lot of outside activities” such as volleyball, he said. “But we don’t have to do that right out of the box.”

With the coronavirus pandemic causing restaurants and others to face restrictions, the project could have been put on hold, Dunn said, “but the outpouring of people supporting local businesses” provided encouragement to go forward.

In addition to Dunn, the investors are Joseph DiMichele, Kraig Garber and Matt Caslow, all of Bloomington, as well as Ron Hayward and Mitchell Davidson from Springfield.

