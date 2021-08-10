Watch now: Love beer and jazz? Check out this festival in uptown Normal 🍺

NORMAL — Brews and jazz are returning to uptown Normal this weekend with the eighth annual Medici Craft Beer and Jazz Street Fair.

More than 50 craft beers — many brewed locally in Bloomington-Normal and surrounding Central Illinois area — will be available Saturday for people to enjoy while listening to jazz.

"We are really looking forward to getting back to a little normalcy," Joe Slane, general manager of Medici in Normal, told The Pantagraph Tuesday. "It's just getting back to a time of celebration and enjoying everyone's company."

This year's jazz lineup includes Kevin Hart and the Vibe Tribe, Elaine Dane with guitarist Adam Brown, and Tim Fitzgerald Quartet featuring Abigail Riccards.

The street fair is Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. along North Street in uptown Normal. Tickets are $5 and include a commemorative glass (while supplies last) and a program listing all available brews.

Beer tickets will be on sale for $1 each, with most samples requiring two to four tickets. All samples are served in a four ounce pour.

Festival proceeds go toward benefiting the Children's Discovery Museum in Normal and Uptown Partners, an association of uptown businesses.

"This event is a really good example of how small businesses and the town can work together to do something unique," said Beth Whisman, Normal cultural arts and Children's Discovery Museum director. "It's uptown partners at its best."

Last year the festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the children's museum closed to the public, local breweries partnered last year to create Craft Beer Bingo, which returned this summer to raise $10,000 for the museum with people across 21 cities, 12 counties and three states participating in the month-long event.

The game, as well as the jazz festival, help support the museum's educational programming, including exhibit improvements and scholarships.

While the street fair is scaled down somewhat, Slane said people can expect a similar event to past years.

"Having these annual milestone events come back after being gone for a year is helpful, not only to the economy, but to our social and emotional health," she said. "We've missed each other."

