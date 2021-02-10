Watch Now: Esports offers area youths new way to connect virtually

As esports grows, universities, including ISU, are now offering scholarships for varsity teams. Heartland is also offering tuition waivers.

"It's more accepted and a bigger part of culture," Hughes said about the growth of RedBird Gaming. "We've definitely seen a big boom in the past two years, and we honestly expect those number to keep growing as this becomes more and more mainstream."

Forging friendships

Alexi AlYasiri has participated in a number of Normal's parks and recreation programs, most recently learning fencing. But when his father, Seanan AlYasir, asked if he wanted to try esports, Alexi jumped at the chance to play video games.

"It's one of the stars of my life," said Alexi, adding that he just thinks videos games are fun. "I don't know how to explain it; I just like playing them a lot."

Since joining the town's Rocket League division, Alexi has found something he enjoys competing in, and he is even starting to make new friends. Though the competition was tough at first, he is committed to improving his game.