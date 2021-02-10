Watch now: Esports offers Bloomington-Normal youths new way to connect virtually

"It's more accepted and a bigger part of culture," Hughes said about the growth of RedBird Gaming. "We've definitely seen a big boom in the past two years, and we honestly expect those number to keep growing as this becomes more and more mainstream."

Forging friendships

Alexi AlYasiri has participated in a number of Normal's parks and recreation programs, most recently learning fencing. But when his father, Seanan AlYasir, asked if he wanted to try esports, Alexi jumped at the chance to play video games.

"It's one of the stars of my life," said Alexi, adding that he just thinks videos games are fun. "I don't know how to explain it; I just like playing them a lot."

Since joining the town's Rocket League division, Alexi has found something he enjoys competing in, and he is even starting to make new friends. Though the competition was tough at first, he is committed to improving his game.

"We're sort of proud that he's sticking with it and continuing to improve," said Seanan. "Alexi is not athletically motivated, so when we participated in the traditional sports I grew up with, it didn't seem to resonate with him. But esports is completely different. It's something that he really looks forward to; it's something he's motivated to practice on and improve."