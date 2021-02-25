‘Grand Theft Auto’ blamed for recent surge in carjackings in Chicago. Gaming experts object to proposed Illinois sales ban.

But gamers and experts in the gaming field won’t hear of it. They are saying Evans’ attempt to play the blame game with a video game is just another grandstanding attempt to fault popular culture for society’s ills. (In the meantime, Chicago’s Second City is close to a deal that would sell it to private equity firm ZMC, controlled by investor Strauss Zelnick, who is CEO of Take-Two, the video game company best known for the “Grand Theft Auto” franchise.)

When she heard about Evans’ bill, Kishonna Gray, the author of “Intersectional Tech: Black Users in Digital Gaming” and an assistant professor in communications and gender and women’s studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago, laughed long and hard.

“This is what I call lazy legislating — where a person does something dramatic and very visible. It’s like the low-hanging fruit of legislation,” she said. “Let’s just blame something that we don’t understand anything about and we don’t have to have a nuanced, complex conversation about. Let’s just point to something and say that’s the reason we’re having all these carjackings.”