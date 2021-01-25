Illinois attorney Brian Chang talks trolling Ken Jennings and winning a ‘Jeopardy!’ tiebreaker: ‘Probably the most nerve-wracking moment of my life’

Chicago attorney Brian Chang won $88,102 over four “Jeopardy!” games, with two of his final answers making headlines last week.
Chang, 35, kicked off his win streak with a runaway game that aired Jan. 19. The other two contestants didn’t have enough money to wager in the final round to catch Chang. The final category was the business of travel. The clue: “Adjusted for inflation, the nightly rate this company put in its name in 1962 is now $51.”
Chang’s competitors gave the correct response, which was “What is Motel 6?” Chang took a different approach and wrote, “What is H&R Block?” with a smiley face. That was a joke aimed at “Jeopardy!” guest host and former contestant Ken Jennings, whose 74-game win streak ended when he failed to come up with “What is H&R Block?” as the final answer on a 2004 episode.
“When I saw the clue, I froze,” Chang told the Tribune. “I don’t think I was thinking very well in that moment. The idea that I was going to win an episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ was so overwhelming that I don’t think I processed the clue particularly well. But after about 20 seconds of trying to come up with the correct response, I just couldn’t. And so I thought, Well, I’m going to pay sort of homage to Ken Jennings and write the H&R Block answer.”
Chang said he expected the answer would be a “nonevent,” and he and Jennings would chuckle over it. Jennings took it in stride by saying, “Ohhhh. Now, Brian, I know from experience H&R Block is sometimes the right answer but not today, I’m afraid.”
Chang said he was “surprised at the level of attention” his response received and “didn’t think it would go viral the way it did.” CNN, HuffPost and Yahoo! are among the outlets to cover it.
A California native, Chang won $13,201 in his first game. He went into Friday’s episode with $50,502 in winnings. It was his toughest game of the week.
He and Stanford University law student Jack Weller each had $18,800 to wager in the final round. Minnesota prospect researcher Maggie Houska had $10,000. The clue: “Statues honoring this man who was killed in 1779 can be found in Waimea, Kauai & in Whitby, England.”
Weller and Chang both gave the correct answer, “Who is Capt. James Cook?,” and both bet everything they had. That triggered a rare tiebreaking clue.
“I think that was probably the most nerve-wracking moment of my life, to go through that tiebreaker. Through TV magic, it looks like it’s instantaneous between the end of ‘Final Jeopardy’ and the start of the tiebreaker, but it was not on taping day. There was probably about a 20-minute gap between the end of ‘Final Jeopardy’ and when they actually gave us the prompt for the tiebreaker,” said Chang, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford and his law degree from the University of Michigan.
“Jack Weller, who was the other person in the tiebreaker, was an incredible contestant. I think he was my toughest competition all week. I thought, I really, really need to be on my game on this. It was super intense, and there was a lot of anticipation to a moment that seemed to go by in the course of five seconds.”
The tiebreaking clue: “In October 1961 Stalin’s body was removed from display in this other man’s tomb.” Chang buzzed in with the correct answer, “Who is Vladimir Lenin?,” and won $37,600. Jennings called the finish a “doozie” on Twitter.
Chang said he grew up watching “Jeopardy!” with his parents and often played a version of the game on lunch breaks with colleagues at the San Francisco office he worked at before moving to Chicago four years ago and joining Eimer Stahl as a commercial litigator.
Now Chang is part of a new “Jeopardy!” chapter. Longtime host Alex Trebek died Nov. 8. Production on “Jeopardy!” resumed Nov. 30 with Jennings as the first guest host. Jennings’ episodes began airing Jan. 11. “It’s not exactly what I was expecting, but I think any ‘Jeopardy! experience is a thrill,” Chang said. “I think being one of the early contestants in the Ken Jennings era was pretty special for me. Obviously, I would have wanted to meet Alex Trebek, but I think it all worked out really, really well.”
Chang said he was tested for COVID-19 before competing. After winning Friday’s game, he was allowed to fly back to Chicago during a break between tapings. He said he used that time to buy sweaters at the Macy’s store on State Street in case he extended his win streak.
Chang faces Oregon digital marketing manager Madeline Johnson and writer Elliott Kalan, of New Jersey, on Monday’s episode, which is scheduled to air at 3:30 p.m. on WLS-Ch. 7. Chang said he is considering buying a baby grand piano with his winnings if he can make space in his Lakeview home. During the pandemic he started taking piano lessons over Zoom with an electronic keyboard. He also used Zoom to prepare for “Jeopardy!” with friends.
“It’s tough out there under the lights,” Chang said. “I think it’s really easy to sit at home on your couch and call out answers and think, Oh yeah, I know this. There were definitely moments on the show as I re-watch where I think, Oh boy, sitting here at home, I know the answer now. But in the moment, under the lights, with all the pressure of buzzer timing, it’s tough.”