Illinois attorney Brian Chang talks trolling Ken Jennings and winning a ‘Jeopardy!’ tiebreaker: ‘Probably the most nerve-wracking moment of my life’

Chang said he was “surprised at the level of attention” his response received and “didn’t think it would go viral the way it did.” CNN, HuffPost and Yahoo! are among the outlets to cover it.

A California native, Chang won $13,201 in his first game. He went into Friday’s episode with $50,502 in winnings. It was his toughest game of the week.

He and Stanford University law student Jack Weller each had $18,800 to wager in the final round. Minnesota prospect researcher Maggie Houska had $10,000. The clue: “Statues honoring this man who was killed in 1779 can be found in Waimea, Kauai & in Whitby, England.”

Weller and Chang both gave the correct answer, “Who is Capt. James Cook?,” and both bet everything they had. That triggered a rare tiebreaking clue.

“I think that was probably the most nerve-wracking moment of my life, to go through that tiebreaker. Through TV magic, it looks like it’s instantaneous between the end of ‘Final Jeopardy’ and the start of the tiebreaker, but it was not on taping day. There was probably about a 20-minute gap between the end of ‘Final Jeopardy’ and when they actually gave us the prompt for the tiebreaker,” said Chang, who earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford and his law degree from the University of Michigan.