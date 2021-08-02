Illinois native Kathy Griffin will have lung operation due to cancer diagnosis

Oak Park native Kathy Griffin has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The 60-year-old comedian shared the news in a tweet posted early Monday morning.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and hopefully contained to my left lung.”

She anticipates that she will be up and around in a month’s time and noted that she has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. “The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious,” she wrote.

Griffin will talk more about her diagnosis and more in an interview with “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang airing Monday at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

In March of 2020, Griffin was in the hospital for an abdominal infection.

