Life in the health lane: Bowling toward a brighter future in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Part of the trick with steering people towards healthy lifestyles is knowing the right lane of approach.
The Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Community Health Collaborative finds that family bowling turns out to be a pretty good prescription for doing that, and was at it again on Sunday with its free bowling day at Lincoln’s Logan Lanes.
Families, notified through social media and with notes sent home with the kids from school, just show up and bowl for free. More than 160 bowlers aged from about 4 to 60 took up the invitation and their laughter mixed with the clunking sound of bowling balls to form the soundtrack of a successful event.
Four-year-old Jarrett Koke, for example, was all smiles as his dad Cody helped the pin-sized neophyte bowler launch the round missile down a mini metal slope designed to facilitate junior bowling. “We saw it on Facebook and thought it would be a fun activity,” said Cody Koke, 34, who lives in Lincoln.
“He was all excited to come out and it's also all free, which is nice. Promoting a healthy lifestyle? Yeah, I think it does; it’s better than being in the house.”
The bowling event has been rolling along for more than five years now. It is one of a series or initiatives from ALMHCHC, which is funded by the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation. The health collaborative’s director, Angela Stoltzenburg, said from teaching kids how to make better meal choices to organizing a Saturday Farmer’s Mart (starts May 9 in Lincoln) to educating to combat substance abuse and promoting healthy living and exercise, the work to improve a community is never quite done.
“To me, the most important thing is to give our community the opportunity to know what healthy choices are and then give them access to be able to act on those choices,” Stoltzenburg said.
A healthy community is also a safe one, and a long-time partner and co-sponsor for Sunday’s free bowling is the Lincoln/Logan Crime Stoppers organization. Best known for paying cash awards for tips that lead to the apprehension of offenders, Ron Hall, the organization’s president, said it also likes to be involved in promoting events that improve the overall quality of life.
Hall said being involved with the free bowl also gives the organization a chance to explain what it does, and what it doesn’t do. “We’re basically an organization of concerned individuals, not wannabe policemen,” he added. “We just want to help deter crime and make this a better place to live.”
