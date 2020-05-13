Lincoln's Festival on Route 66 canceled

BLOOMINGTON — Organizers have canceled this summer's Lincoln's Festival on Route 66, but already are making plans for its return in July 2021.
The festival had been planned for July 18.
The festival usually draws 4,000 visitors for a variety of lectures/talks, guided tour of Lincoln sites, a strolling Lincoln impersonator, a classic car cruise-in, a Civil War camp/re-enactment, a bicycle show, and vintage old-time baseball games.
