1928 Ford Tri-Motor to land in Bloomington April 29-May 2

BLOOMINGTON — Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 129 will host the 1928 “City of Wichita” Ford Tri-Motor plane April 29 to May 2 at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

While there is no charge to view the aircraft, flights will be available for sale, with prices ranging from $50 to $75.

The plane will be stationed at the Synergy Flight Center East hangar off Carnahan Drive in Bloomington.

For more information or to reserve a flight, go to FlytheFord.org.

Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight. From 1926 through 1933, Ford Motor Co. built 199 Tri-Motors. EAA’s model 5-AT B flew its first flight on Dec. 1, 1928. It was sold to Transcontinental Air Transport in January 1929, where it became NC9645 and was named "City of Wichita." It inaugurated westbound transcontinental commercial air service on July 7, 1929, with sister ship "City of Columbus."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.