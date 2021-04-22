 Skip to main content
1928 Ford Tri-Motor to land in Bloomington April 29-May 2
060918-blm-loc-1trimotor

A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor plane flies in this undated photo. Riders will be able to go up in the "City of Wichita" Ford Tri-Motor from April 29 to May 2 at Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 129 will host the 1928 “City of Wichita” Ford Tri-Motor plane April 29 to May 2 at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

While there is no charge to view the aircraft, flights will be available for sale, with prices ranging from $50 to $75.

The plane will be stationed at the Synergy Flight Center East hangar off Carnahan Drive in Bloomington.

For more information or to reserve a flight, go to FlytheFord.org.

Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight. From 1926 through 1933, Ford Motor Co. built 199 Tri-Motors. EAA’s model 5-AT B flew its first flight on Dec. 1, 1928. It was sold to Transcontinental Air Transport in January 1929, where it became NC9645 and was named "City of Wichita." It inaugurated westbound transcontinental commercial air service on July 7, 1929, with sister ship "City of Columbus."

