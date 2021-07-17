 Skip to main content
5 QUESTIONS WITH | Colette Farner

5 questions with Colette Farner, Normal Parks and Recreation supervisor

051421-blm-reopening1

Students from Chiddix Junior High School in Normal gather at the Connie Link Amphitheatre in Normal on May 13, 2021. 

 LYNDSAY JONES, THE PANTAGRAPH
Each week The Pantagraph profiles a different community member. Know someone we should talk to? Email kheather@pantagraph.com.

Name: Colette Farner

Position: Recreation supervisor for Normal Parks and Recreation

Colette Farner

Farner

1. When did Sounds of Connie Link Amphitheatre return and how does it feel to have live music back in Normal?

We've been having Sounds of Connie Link Amphitheatre since the beginning of May. It feels great to see an audience out on the amphitheater grounds enjoying the outdoors as well as our great local performers sharing their music again.

2. What is your role as recreation supervisor — performing arts/youth programs?

I supervise our summer youth day camps, gymnastics/tumbling programs, high school and children's theater programs, youth dance programs, art programs, youth cooking classes, private rentals at the Connie Link Amphitheatre and other duties as assigned.

5 questions with Casey Wichmann, Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway executive director

3. Has been difficult to book artists for shows during COVID-19 and after restrictions were lifted?

Thankfully it has not been difficult, actually the opposite. We were getting emails since last spring from our regular performers wondering how soon they would be able to return to our venue and perform.

050920-blm-loc-3pools

Normal's Connie Link Amphitheatre was quiet in 2020 after town officials announced that performances at the venue were canceled through that July.

4. What should guests know before attending a concert at Connie Link Amphitheatre?

Most importantly that they need to bring their own chair or blanket as there is no permanent seating. We have both sunny and shaded seating available. We do also have a small concession stand on site, cash only, please. Continue to check our website, www.normalparks.org, for the most updated concert and event information.

Download PDF Connie Link Amphitheatre 2021 events
Events at the Connie Link Amphitheatre, 621 S. Linden St., Normal, for 2021 include a range of Latin/modern jazz, bluegrass, brass band, classic rock and Irish/Celtic music.

5. What other music or entertainment events are planned this summer?

We will be having concerts perform until the end of September. We do also show outdoor movies and those dates/movies are Aug. 7: "Onward" and Sept. 25: "The Secret Life of Pets 2." Both are at 7 p.m. We also have a free family/youth program called Terrific Tuesdays: 10 a.m., Miller Park Traveling Zoo, July 20, and NPRD Children's Theatre July 27.

Several shows are planned at The Castle Theatre and Corn Crib stadium this summer with music genres from country to hip-hop.
