 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Downtown Bloomington’s F1rst Friday
0 comments

Downtown Bloomington’s F1rst Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Once Upon a Holiday: Live Window Vignettes

Friday, Dec. 4

Photos by Carlos T. Miranda

It was a beautiful night to wander the streets of Downtown Bloomington, enjoying the decorations and supporting our amazing local businesses. Social distancing, crowd control and mask wearing were the norm as customers wandered in and out of stores, checking out the unique gifts and enjoying the personalized service that comes when you shop local.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News