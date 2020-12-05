Downtown Bloomington’s F1rst Friday

Once Upon a Holiday: Live Window Vignettes
Friday, Dec. 4
Photos by Carlos T. Miranda
It was a beautiful night to wander the streets of Downtown Bloomington, enjoying the decorations and supporting our amazing local businesses. Social distancing, crowd control and mask wearing were the norm as customers wandered in and out of stores, checking out the unique gifts and enjoying the personalized service that comes when you shop local.
