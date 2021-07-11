History Makers Gala Livestream Event

Presented by the McLean County Museum of History
Wednesday, June 16
McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington
Photos by Thom Rakestraw
It was the best of both worlds. Honorees and guests gathered in person in the beautiful Governor Fifer Courtroom in the Museum while attendees could watch the livestream event from the comfort of their home.
Honorees were Carole & Jerry Ringer, Barbara Stuart, and Marilyn & Bob Sutherland. The evening included the popular tradition of having a short performance by Illinois Voices Theatre to recognize our honorees and their contributions to our community.