ISU Planetarium reopens Aug. 13

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Planetarium is reopening to the public for the first time since COVID, starting Friday, Aug. 13.

The planetarium will be showing "Big Astronomy: People, Places, Discoveries," a journey to three world-class observatories. Show times are Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults; $4 for children ages 5 to 12, ISU students with ID and seniors; and $3 for children ages 3 and 4. Tickets are available in the planetarium gift shop beginning 20 minutes before each show. Seating is limited and masks will be required.

The planetarium is under the white-domed roof at the east end of Felmley Hall of Science Annex, on the northeast corner of the ISU campus at the intersection of College Avenue and School Street.

Free parking will be available during the weekend programs in the university's red tag F-67 parking lot on the east side of School Street, a short distance from the planetarium.

Call 309-438-8756 or visit www2.phy.ilstu.edu/~trw/planet.html for more information.

