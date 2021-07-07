Kevin Costner and his country-rock band are coming to Decatur

DECATUR — The American country rock band fronted by actor Kevin Costner is coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in September.

Kevin Costner & Modern West are scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, as part of their Tales from Yellowstone 2021 concert tour, the Decatur Park District announced Wednesday.

"Tales from Yellowstone" is the fifth studio album for Kevin Costner & Modern West. The 16 tracks are inspired by the television show in which Costner stars as John Dutton.

The band's earlier albums are "Untold Truths," "Turn It On," "From Where I Stand," and "Famous for Killing Each Other: Music from and Inspired By Hatfields & McCoys."

The Sept. 4 show will be included in the 2021 Devon season ticket package. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, on the Devon's website.

The show is being produced in partnership with Grandstand Concerts.

Ticket pricing is as follows, not including taxes and fees:

Reserved pit seating: $79

Reserved seating: $79

ADA-compliant seating and ADA companion seating: $59

General Admission Terrace: $59

General Admission Lawn: $39

Reserved Parking $5

If the event is postponed or rescheduled because of factors related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available, the park district said.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

