Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
This week we invited Lee Enterprises' statehouse reporter Brenden Moore back to the pod to talk about his two-part investigation series on the impact clean energy legislation could have on not-for-profit coal-fired plants.
Stay tuned to this week's community news in which reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about upcoming concerts that you don't want to miss out on this summer! Big names such as Wilco, Jason Isbell and Nelly are scheduled to perform at venues such as The Castle Theatre in Bloomington and Corn Crib stadium in Normal.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's episode of 'Long Story Short':
Illinois coal plant could close by 2035 potentially putting power and jobs in jeopardy.
Change in how students are reported in census may benefit Normal.
Decatur police chief announces retirement.
Bloomington-Normal day cares facing labor shortage, capacity limits.
102-year-old Paris woman says it’s never too late to finish your education.
Central Illinois schools remind families to stay current on non-COVID vaccinations.
Eastern Illinois University to require COVID vaccinations.
Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn withdraws from NBA Draft, remains in NCAA transfer portal.
New details emerge in Charleston homicide.
Bloomington man gets 7 years in 2020 hate crime.
