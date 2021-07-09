 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Listen Now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

This week we invited Lee Enterprises' statehouse reporter Brenden Moore back to the pod to talk about his two-part investigation series on the impact clean energy legislation could have on not-for-profit coal-fired plants.

Prairie State Energy Campus, 1630 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Marissa

Water vapor and exhaust gasses rise into the sky from the 1630 megawatt coal-fired Prairie State electricity generation plant in Marissa on Wednesday. The plant, which opened in 2012, was built next to a coal mine that supplies the fuel to make electricity. The coal from the mine that will be burned in the plant can be seen to the left of the image.

Stay tuned to this week's community news in which reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about upcoming concerts that you don't want to miss out on this summer! Big names such as Wilco, Jason Isbell and Nelly are scheduled to perform at venues such as The Castle Theatre in Bloomington and Corn Crib stadium in Normal.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at iTunes/Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com, and pantagraph.com

Music by Podington Bear.

People are also reading…

Stories mentioned in this week's episode of 'Long Story Short':

Illinois coal plant could close by 2035 potentially putting power and jobs in jeopardy.

Change in how students are reported in census may benefit Normal.

Decatur police chief announces retirement.

Bloomington-Normal day cares facing labor shortage, capacity limits.

102-year-old Paris woman says it’s never too late to finish your education.

Central Illinois schools remind families to stay current on non-COVID vaccinations.

Eastern Illinois University to require COVID vaccinations.

Former Illini star Kofi Cockburn withdraws from NBA Draft, remains in NCAA transfer portal.

New details emerge in Charleston homicide.

Bloomington man gets 7 years in 2020 hate crime.

Blues Traveler, Nelly and Wilco to play in Bloomington-Normal this summer.

Listen Now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short'

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Local News

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Need help planning the perfect vacation? Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk summer road trips in the latest 'Long Story Short' podcast.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Politics

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Guest reporter Tim Eggert breaks down Lee Enterprises' three part series on farm nutrient runoff. Tune in later to hear recaps of Illinois redistricting, menthol cigarette bans, and a bill written by Pontiac high schoolers that went before the Illinois Senate.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
State and Regional
alert

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • Updated
  • 0

What are your favorite summertime festivals? This week Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry hit all the highlights in local government, health, and more, plus a fun conversation about upcoming events.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give all the highlights in community, government, and education news in Central Illinois. Stay tuned to the end for a conversation about all the cute baby photos featured with our Mother's Day series!

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Local News

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about spring, farmers markets, and Yahoo Answers shutting down forever. 

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Politics

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down local coverage and reactions to the Derek Chauvin murder trial and verdict.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Local News

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss a worrying trend in coronavirus cases and an event honoring the life of Rica Rountree.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​
Politics

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

We're back! Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down coverage of local elections across Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois news rooms. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​
Local News

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast ​

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Lee Enterprises' reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Lyndsay Jones recap Central Illinois news, including a discussion on the history of Steak 'n Shake. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Local News

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Lee Enterprises' reporters give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Lee Enterprises' reporters give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scarlett Johansson has kept every Black Widow costume she has worn on screen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News