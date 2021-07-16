 Skip to main content
Listen Now: Bagelfest and our top 10 favorite hiking spots in Illinois

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

In this week's episode, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry preview the annual Mattoon Bagelfest while touching on several pieces of local and regional news.

McQuarter's cooking

McQuarter's Pub kitchen manager Ron Maggi prepares a California turkey bagel sandwich with steak fries on Monday at this restaurant at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon as a Bagelfest week special.

Stay tuned to the end of the episode to hear a short discussion on columnist Lenore Sobota's top 10 favorite hiking spots in Central Illinois.

Subscribe to 'Long Story Short' for free at iTunes/Apple PodcastsSpotify, or Google Podcasts. To read more, head on over to any of our three websites: herald-review.com, jg-tc.com, and pantagraph.com where you can check out subscription information and consider supporting #localjournalism.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':

These Bloomington-Normal families hope to put child tax credit to good use.

$300 million needed for Decatur water system, consultant says.

Jim Rogal likely to fill McLean County Board vacant seat.

Baby Fold month declared in Illinois.

Next Mattoon High School athletic director, Williams Elementary principal hired.

Illinois State graduate Aisha Praught Leer, basketball player Jada Stinson headed to Olympics.

Kofi Cockburn makes his decision.

Normal officer resigns after DUI charge.

Interim Decatur police chief announced.

Bagel creations added to menus of Mattoon restaurants in honor of Bagelfest.

Listen Now: Past episodes of 'Long Story Short'

Local News

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Need help planning the perfect vacation? Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk summer road trips in the latest 'Long Story Short' podcast.

Politics

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Guest reporter Tim Eggert breaks down Lee Enterprises' three part series on farm nutrient runoff. Tune in later to hear recaps of Illinois redistricting, menthol cigarette bans, and a bill written by Pontiac high schoolers that went before the Illinois Senate.

State and Regional
alert

  • Sierra Henry
  • Updated
  • 0

What are your favorite summertime festivals? This week Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry hit all the highlights in local government, health, and more, plus a fun conversation about upcoming events.

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry give all the highlights in community, government, and education news in Central Illinois. Stay tuned to the end for a conversation about all the cute baby photos featured with our Mother's Day series!

Local News

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about spring, farmers markets, and Yahoo Answers shutting down forever. 

Politics

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down local coverage and reactions to the Derek Chauvin murder trial and verdict.

Local News

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

In this week's episode of Long Story Short reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss a worrying trend in coronavirus cases and an event honoring the life of Rica Rountree.

Politics

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

We're back! Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry break down coverage of local elections across Lee Enterprises' Central Illinois news rooms. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Local News

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Lee Enterprises' reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Lyndsay Jones recap Central Illinois news, including a discussion on the history of Steak 'n Shake. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Local News

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Lee Enterprises' reporters give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

  • Sierra Henry
  • 0

Lee Enterprises' reporters give brief overviews of newsworthy stories by journalists at The Pantagraph, the Herald & Review and the Journal-Gazette/Times Courier. Subscribe to Long Story Short for free at Apple Podcasts/iTunes and Spotify.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

