'Major event' coming to Bloomington-Normal; press conference planned this afternoon

NORMAL — The Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau during a press conference Tuesday will announce "a major event" projected to "bring thousands of visitors" to the area, the organization said in a statement.

The bureau is partnering with Illinois State University, Normal and Bloomington to make the announcement, described as a "celebrated national event." The event will be held on June 10-11.

The press conference is at 3 p.m. at Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University.

The Pantagraph will be following the announcement with more details following the press conference.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

