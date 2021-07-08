Market Weekend on Route 66 set for July 17-18 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta will host its first Market Weekend on Route 66 next weekend on Southwest Arch Street.

The outdoor market will be held July 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and July 18 from noon to 4 p.m. There is no admission fee. If it rains, the market will be moved indoors in the Downey Building and Union Hall.

The event currently has 23 vendors with items including jewelry, T-shirts, paintings, engraved goods, dog treats, keychains, milk, toys, knitted and crocheted items, gifts and more. Atlanta’s tourism development director will accept vendor applications for vendors up to July 12. For more information, email tourismatlantail@gmail.com.

The Market Weekend on Route 66 also will include a BMW Club cruise-in on July 17. Two chapters from Illinois and one from Missouri will ride into town around 8:30 a.m. for Cars and Coffee. They will be parked on Arch Street for visitors to view the BMWs.

On July 18, there will be a Jeep cruise-in from noon to 2 p.m. There is no admission or cruise-in fee. Registration will be at the blue tent in Xenia Park on Arch Street.

