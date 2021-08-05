 Skip to main content
McLean County Fair crowns royalty

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair crowned Brady Veal and Reagan Parks as King and Queen at the Royalty Scholarship Competition on Aug. 4.

Brady Veal and Reagan Parks

Veal is the son of Eric and Tina Veal of Bloomington. He graduated from both Normal West High School and Heartland Community College in May and is attending Rose Hulman Institute of Technology this fall. 

Parks is the daughter of Sid and Jeanne Parks of Bloomington. She is a recent graduate of her family's home school and is a sophomore at Heartland Community College. She plans to study nursing at Illinois State University. 

Veal and Parks each won a a $500 scholarship provided by the McLean County Fair Association and the Illinois Farm Bureau. 

