McLean County Fair crowns royalty

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Fair crowned Brady Veal and Reagan Parks as King and Queen at the Royalty Scholarship Competition on Aug. 4.

Veal is the son of Eric and Tina Veal of Bloomington. He graduated from both Normal West High School and Heartland Community College in May and is attending Rose Hulman Institute of Technology this fall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Parks is the daughter of Sid and Jeanne Parks of Bloomington. She is a recent graduate of her family's home school and is a sophomore at Heartland Community College. She plans to study nursing at Illinois State University.

Veal and Parks each won a a $500 scholarship provided by the McLean County Fair Association and the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.