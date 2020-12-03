Normal couple to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank' Friday

NORMAL — A Normal business owner is getting national exposure for his bathroom humor.

Katie Stephey thought her husband, Adam Stephey, spent too much time in the bathroom, so he developed a product that would help solve that.

The Normal couple will appear on ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 7 p.m. Friday as they present the Toilet Timer, a five-minute sand timer novelty product that aims to limit one’s time in the bathroom.

The reality TV show allows entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to a panel of five investors who are millionaire entrepreneurs.

Adam Stephey did not envision one day appearing on “Shark Tank” when he began his small side project creating the Toilet Timer after teaching himself 3D printing, but the vision slowly grew.

In 2017, he launched the idea on Kickstarter, a website that allows creators to share new work and find funding for their products.

Katamco.com, Adam Stephey’s business, lists three variations of the Toilet Timer, as well as a book and “Get off the Pot Greeting Card.”

