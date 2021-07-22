Normal music company's song to be featured on 'Roswell' TV show

NORMAL — G Putnam Music, a start-up songwriting company based in Normal, will have their song “That’s Tough” featured on the season three premiere of "Roswell, New Mexico" on Monday, July 26, on The CW.

Since forming their team, GPM has spent several hours in the studio, on the phone, in interviews and meetings. After months of hard work, they finally landed their first major opportunity in the industry.

“We are thrilled, of course, but few know the work and costs involved. And the persistence. The process was protracted, exciting at times and inspirational in the end,” GPM owner Gregory D. Putnam said.

The vocals on "That's Tough" are sung by Zach Linley, who is originally from Mansfield but now lives in the Dallas area. Linley has his own band called Zach Linley & the Rebel Daredevils, but continues to work with GPM when he can.

GPM sent the song to a West Coast company, Music Supervisor, which Putnam learned about from training on writing sync music. GPM researched the company and submitted the song last November. They received notice in March that their song “That’s Tough” had been selected to air in the season opener.

Putnam said they were inspired to write the song after watching students at Heartland Community College walking between classes.

“It seemed that everyone was griping about something or someone, like about being grounded from their shiny new Trans Am, and then a girl on crutches labors to navigate the concourse, and she had this huge, friendly smile as she trudged along, one crutch at a time,” Putnam said.

Putnam has over 20 years of songwriting experience and acts as CEO and lead songwriter for the company. Recent Illinois State University graduates Russell Zillman and Sam Masini are a large part of the company as well, along with Erik Nelson, owner of Eclipse Studios in Normal, where they record. GPM also recently hired Braylynn Miller.

“GPM can record in Nashville, L.A. or New York," Putnam said. "Erik, however, is a super-talented recording engineer, musician, producer and songwriter. Few realize this since Erik is so low-key, but he has one gold record, two platinum records and over 1 million streams on another song."

GPM has also begun working with another studio owner in Decatur, Zach Garrett, who owns Studio Z.

This week, GPM has four new songs coming out. They recently signed a two-song exclusive rights contract with Noel Webb from Labrador Entertainment including “Big N’ Loud” (by the same singer as “That’s Tough”) and “My Goodbye Song,” sung by local woman Elisa Crockett. The group will also be signing their first artist, Emily Hope, who got her start in Normal.

Putnam said their overall goal as a company is to provide jobs and opportunities for unknown talent in Central Illinois. He attributes his inspiration to his 94-year-old mother, who to this day watches live bands weekly in Peoria.

“I keep saying we work lots, and we do, but this work is fun, hard work, if you can imagine," Putnam said. "With great studios, engineers, musicians, producers and songwriters, we will continue to grow. Watch."

Tune into The CW at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26. The song “That’s Tough” will be available on Spotify right after the show’s premiere. GPM will also have an opening ceremony for their publishing department in August.

For more information, contact G Putnam Music at 309-533-3330 or visit gputnammusic.com.

