PLAYING NOW: 'The Price is Right Live,' Blunts & Blondes, Lauren Daigle, Foreigner, Blue Man Group, The Casey Donahew Band

“The Price is Right Live” will be presented at Champaign's State Farm Center on Thursday. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $29. Tickets are available at the box office and at statefarmcenter.com.
Boogie T and Boogie T.Rio appears on Thursday at Urbana's Canopy Club. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $18 and $22. VIP tickets are available. Tickets are available at the venue and at canopyclub.com.
Ana Popovic plays Bloomington's Castle Theatre on Thursday. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20. Blunts & Blondes plays the venue at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 and $79. Tickets are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.
Lauren Daigle plays Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. range in price from $29.50 to $126. VIP upgrades are available. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
A trio of acts land this week at the Peoria Civic Center. “Baby Shark Live!” will be presented on Saturday. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show range in price from $29.50 to $59.50. Foreigner plays the venue at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Tickets range in price from $51.50 to $151. Blue Man Group has a pair of appearances, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showtime both days is 7:30 p.m. Tickets $45. $62 and $75 Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.
The Casey Donahew Band performs on Friday at the City Center in Champaign. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $23 and $18. Tickets are available at www.citycenterchampaign.com