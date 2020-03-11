PLAYING NOW: 'The Price is Right Live,' Blunts & Blondes, Lauren Daigle, Foreigner, Blue Man Group, The Casey Donahew Band

“The Price is Right Live” will be presented at Champaign's State Farm Center on Thursday. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $29. Tickets are available at the box office and at statefarmcenter.com.

Boogie T and Boogie T.Rio appears on Thursday at Urbana's Canopy Club. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $18 and $22. VIP tickets are available. Tickets are available at the venue and at canopyclub.com.

Ana Popovic plays Bloomington's Castle Theatre on Thursday. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20. Blunts & Blondes plays the venue at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 and $79. Tickets are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.

Lauren Daigle plays Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. range in price from $29.50 to $126. VIP upgrades are available. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.

