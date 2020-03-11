PLAYING NOW: 'The Price is Right Live,' Blunts & Blondes, Lauren Daigle, Foreigner, Blue Man Group, The Casey Donahew Band
0 comments
editor's pick

PLAYING NOW: 'The Price is Right Live,' Blunts & Blondes, Lauren Daigle, Foreigner, Blue Man Group, The Casey Donahew Band

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Price is Right Live” will be presented at Champaign's State Farm Center on Thursday. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show start at $29. Tickets are available at the box office and at statefarmcenter.com.

Boogie T and Boogie T.Rio appears on Thursday at Urbana's Canopy Club. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $18 and $22. VIP tickets are available. Tickets are available at the venue and at canopyclub.com.

Ana Popovic plays Bloomington's Castle Theatre on Thursday. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $20. Blunts & Blondes plays the venue at 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $20 and $79. Tickets are available at www.thecastletheatre.com.

Lauren Daigle plays Bloomington's Grossinger Motors Arena at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. range in price from $29.50 to $126. VIP upgrades are available. Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.

A trio of acts land this week at the Peoria Civic Center. “Baby Shark Live!” will be presented on Saturday. Tickets for the 2 p.m. show range in price from $29.50 to $59.50. Foreigner plays the venue at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Tickets range in price from $51.50 to $151. Blue Man Group has a pair of appearances, on Tuesday and Wednesday. Showtime both days is 7:30 p.m. Tickets $45. $62 and $75 Tickets are available at the box office and via Ticketmaster.

The Casey Donahew Band performs on Friday at the City Center in Champaign. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $23 and $18. Tickets are available at www.citycenterchampaign.com

A look at elections

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News